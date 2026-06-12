Andrea Bocelli and EJAE brought music and football together in unforgettable fashion as they unveiled the official anthem of the FIFA World Cup 2026 before thousands of fans in Mexico City.

The renowned Italian tenor and the South Korean singer delivered the live debut DNA during the spectacular opening ceremony at iconic Azteca Stadium on Thursday, June 11.

The performance marked one of the highlights of the star-studded event that launched the biggest World Cup in history.

The official tournament anthem, released just a day earlier, blended Bocelli’s powerful operatic vocals with EJAE’s contemporary pop sound, creating a memorable moment before the opening match between Mexico and South Africa.

During the ceremony, EJAE made sure all eyes were on her as she sizzled in an elegant indigo-and-white dress adorned with white floral details, while Bocelli appeared in a maroon blazer paired with a black vest and trousers.

The duo received a warm ovation from the crowd after performing the song, embracing one another and taking a bow together at the centre of the stadium.

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The opening ceremony featured a host of international stars, including Colombian singer Shakira, Nigerian rapper Burna Boy and several Latin American performers, as football fans from around the world gathered to celebrate the start of the month-long tournament.

The festivities also included national anthem performances by Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández and Grammy-winning South African star Tyla, who sang for their respective countries before kick-off.