Are Andrea Preti and Venus Williams engaged? Tennis star addresses speculation

Venus Williams has confirmed her engagement to actor and producer Andrea Preti, marking a joyful new chapter in her personal life.

The tennis legend, aged 45, shared the news after playing her first singles match in more than a year, bringing attention not only to her comeback but also to her relationship with Andrea Preti.

Andrea Preti, 37, has played a key role in supporting Venus Williams through her return to tennis.

According to Williams, his encouragement was essential during the tough training sessions and moments of doubt.

Though the couple have kept their relationship mostly private, signs of their growing bond have been seen over the past year.

Andrea Preti and Venus first linked in July 2024, when they were spotted enjoying a boat ride along Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

By early 2025, engagement rumours grew stronger after Venus Williams was seen wearing a diamond ring during a tennis session in Rome.

Later, at Milan Fashion Week, she was again seen wearing another striking ring, fuelling further speculation.

Andrea Preti, known for roles in A Professor and One More Day, has reportedly never seen Venus play live until now.

His presence during her return to the court has been widely noted.

Their relationship appears to have grown steadily over time, moving from quiet outings to major public appearances together.

Venus Williams has previously spoken about enjoying her single life and not feeling pressured to settle down.

However, her recent comments and appearances show that Andrea Preti has made a meaningful impact on her life.

With Andrea Preti now confirmed as her fiancé, fans are celebrating this exciting moment for the tennis icon.

The couple’s journey, from discreet beginnings to this milestone, marks a heartfelt chapter for both.