Andrew- Epstein Email's Kate mention explained

It remains unclear who Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was referring to when he mentioned a “Kate” in an email sent to Jeffrey Epstein.

The email was among the documents made public by the U.S. Department of Justice. In December 2010, the Duke reportedly sent an email to the late sex offender with the subject line, “Kate has agreed to a deal in London.” According to Sky News, “Without any further context in this email chain, it’s unclear who he’s referring to.”

A screenshot of the email, which concludes with the line “Wish I was still a pet in your family!” is included in the released files.

Prince Andrew has consistently and “vigorously” denied all allegations of misconduct. In a statement released on October 17, 2025, he reaffirmed his refutation of the charges against him. While some social media users have speculated whether the name referred to the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, there is no evidence in the documents to support this connection.

It is important to note that being named or mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein files does not necessarily imply any wrongdoing or misconduct. Nevertheless, the lack of context has led to significant scrutiny and commentary across social media platforms regarding the Royal Family.