Andrew Garfield debuts shocking new look

Andrew Garfield revealed a surprising new look, sporting long blonde hair during a recent date night with his girlfriend, Monica Barbaro.

The 42-year-old actor, typically known for his natural brunette locks, appeared nearly unrecognisable in an Instagram post shared on January 13. Grinning for the camera alongside the Top Gun: Maverick star, the couple attended a Penn & Teller show in Las Vegas over the weekend. The Amazing Spider-Man lead kept his look low-key yet stylish, wearing a blue cap over his newly blonde hair paired with a mustard-colored hoodie.

Monica Barbaro, 35, looked equally stunning in a laid-back yet sophisticated ensemble, consisting of a crisp white blouse accessorised with gold hoops and a matching necklace. The official show caption read, “Great to have #andrewgarfield and @monicabarbaro at the show @riovegas over the weekend.” Fans quickly swarmed the comment section, with one noting, “Looks like it was date night.”

Rumours of the couple’s romance first surfaced in January 2024 when they appeared together at W Magazine’s annual Los Angeles event. By February, sources told People that the two were “spending time together quietly.” The pair eventually went public with their relationship during a high-profile appearance at Wimbledon in July 2025. During that outing, they were photographed holding hands at the All England Tennis and Croquet Club and sharing affectionate moments inside the stadium, where the We Live in Time actor was seen leaning in to kiss Monica on the cheek.