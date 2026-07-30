Andrew Garfield has said he would welcome the opportunity to meet OpenAI CEO Sam Altman after portraying him in the upcoming film Artificial.

Speaking while promoting his new film The Magic Faraway Tree, Garfield said revealed that he never contacted Altman while preparing for the role as he had no direct way of reaching him.

“I wouldn’t know how to. I don’t I don’t have his number. I don’t have his email,” Garfield said. “But I’m sure that he’d be able to reach me if he wants to.”

The actor further added that he would be “very excited and curious” to speak with Altman if the OpenAI chief ever wanted to meet.

“He’s very very documented,” Garfield added. “There are lots of interviews. There’s lots of visuals and audio and reporting. I, of course, would have loved and still would love to meet Sam. But I’m playing a version of the character that was written in the script, and I think that while you want to be as truthful to that as you can, you’re never going to understand anyone ever fully ever anyway. We’re all so complicated and deeply layered, and I think that Mr. Altman is probably no exception.”

Directed by Guadagnino and written by Simon Rich, Artificial dramatises the dramatic events surrounding Altman’s brief dismissal and reinstatement as OpenAI’s chief executive in 2023. Garfield stars as Altman in the film.

In addition to Garfield, Artificial stars Monica Barbaro, Yura Borisov, Mark Rylance, Ike Barinholtz, Jason Schwartzman, Zosia Mamet, Chris O’Dowd, Cooper Koch and Billie Lourd.