Andrew Garfield is partying hard at Deemi Moore’s daughter’s big day. The 42-year-old actor was among the guests celebrating the wedding of Tallulah Willis over the weekend, bringing renewed attention to romance rumors that surrounded the pair last year.

Garfield was photographed at Tallulah and Justin Acee’s wedding in Idaho, where he appeared alongside other guests including fashion designer Zac Posen and talent manager Jason Weinberg.

In a photo shared by producer Heather Parry on social media, the Spider-Man star appeared in high spirits wearing a black shirt, white scarf and sneakers.

Demi Moore, 63, was also pictured enjoying the outdoor reception. The actress looked elegant in a strapless minidress as she celebrated her daughter’s special day.

Garfield and Moore first sparked romance speculation in January 2025 after they were spotted sharing a seemingly intimate moment backstage at the Golden Globes.

Viral footage showed the pair holding hands and looking at each other during the awards ceremony. Garfield later presented Moore with the Best Actress award for her performance in The Substance.

The speculation continued weeks later when an anonymous tip claimed the two had been staying together at Moore’s home in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Their interactions had also drawn attention months earlier, when Moore was photographed with her arm around Garfield’s shoulder while the pair chatted at a party during the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024.

Neither actor has publicly confirmed that they were ever romantically involved. Andrew Garfield is currently linked to actress Monica Barbaro.