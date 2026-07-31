Andrew Garfield has revealed his true feelings on fellow Spider-Man actor Tom Holland’s performance as Marvel’s super-hero.

Speaking exclusively to Page Six at the New York screening of his upcoming film The Magic Faraway Tree on July 30, Garfield said he has nothing but support for Holland, who currently portrays Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I think Tom is an incredible actor playing that character, and I love him and support him, and just want the best for him,” Garfield said.

The 42-year-old actor also spoke about his lifelong connection to Spider-Man, revealing that the character has been a favorite since childhood.

“I love Tom. I love Spider-Man; I always have loved Spider-Man since I was 3 years old,” he added.

Garfield said he is looking forward to watching Holland reprise the role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which arrives in theaters on Friday, July 31.

“I’m very, very excited to see the film,” he said.

Andrew Garfield portrayed the web-slinging superhero in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), becoming the second actor to lead Sony’s Spider-Man franchise after Tobey Maguire.

The trio later shared the screen in 2021’s blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, delighting fans with a multiverse crossover that reunited all three cinematic versions of Peter Parker.