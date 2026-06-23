Former Prince Andrew’s PR has taken such a drubbing since stepping down from royal duties, however, a number of women from his past are now hitting back and taking issue with media perceptions of the former Duke of York.

Insights published in revised extracts from the updated book on Prince Andrew, called Entitled, by royal biographer Andrew Lownie show an alternative perspective from the prince’s old flames and acquaintances. KIM DEAS REJECTS ‘RANDY ANDY’ KINICK MODEL Kim Deas briefy dated Prince Andrew back when he was single.

She spoke about refuting the ‘playboy’ persona the British media has previously given the young royal: “People seem to think that if he looks as handsome as he does then he cannot possibly be a decent person”, said Deas.

“The opposite is true though. He is very sensitive and extremely kind and doesn’t behave like ‘Randy Andy’. He is good friend.”

LADY VICTORIA HERVEY DEFENDS EPSTEIN LINK Lady Victoria Hervey is another woman who has strongly supported Former Prince Andrew.

In an LBC radio interview last year she said the public did not understand the circumstances around the life of a single man: “I find it very difficult for anyone to try and put themselves in Andrew’s shoes.

It’s very hard for anyone to imagine being in his shoes. [Andrew is a] male, [and he is] single, he needs to date. He is not going to be sitting in a monastery his whole life.”

She said she thought it “unfair” how Andrew was so often dragged in relation to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, claiming Andrew was not aware of any illegal activities of Epstein, and knew him at this point a number of years. She said the former Queen Elizabeth’s II’s second son only “ thought… ok…well he knows beautiful women and you know there’s like so many other people out there and no one is talking about it”, and added:

“They’d known each other for a long time at this point.” Despite much public scepticism – with even former military colleagues of his described him as ‘an imposing character’, and in their own words ’unpleasant and difficult’ – these insights present the most complete picture yet of Prince Andrew’s personal circle and the complicated life he’s lived. Former Prince Andrew has always strongly denied any wrongdoing.