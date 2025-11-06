Andrew Mountbatten takes sigh of relief as King Charles rules in his favor

Former Prince Andrew has seemingly breathed a sigh of relief after his brother King Charles made a ruling in his favor regarding his remaining royal honors.

Following the monarch’s announcement of stripping the disgraced royal of his royal title and Royal Lodge, the questions about his honorary rank as vice admiral in the Royal Navy and his medals in service emerged.

While speaking to The Telegraph on November 2, Defense Secretary John Healey confirmed the removal of Andrew’s “last remaining title.”

However, when asked to Andrew’s medals, John said that the government was following the King’s lead in that matter.

Now, On November 5, Buckingham Palace confirmed the decision to allow Andrew to keep them.

On October 30, the palace announced that Andrew will no longer use his royal titles including “prince” and will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

“His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor,” a statement by palace reads.

The strict decision against the former prince and the Duke of York was taken amid public outcry over his past controversies and scandals due to connection with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.