Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces another Balmoral exclusion?

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is again set to be an absent guest at the royal family’s traditional annual summer retreat at their Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, indicating that his exile from official royal life is to continue under King Charles III.

Generally one of the highlights on the royal calendar, the Aberdeenshire estate plays host to a large gathering of royal family members-including the King and Queen, and the Prince and Princess of Wales-who stay at Balmoral for the entire duration of the summer months.

Andrew withdrew from public and royal life in November 2019 following immense public pressure stemming from his interview on BBC Newsnight concerning his friendships with billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein. Elizabeth II eventually removed all of Andrew’s patronages and military titles in January 2022. He no longer uses the ‘His Royal Highness’ title in public or private use.

Since becoming king, Charles has enforced his idea of a smaller, more focused monarchy, and is clearly keeping working royals separate from the non-working members of the family.

Although the former prince did privately join other royals for some of the church services on Windsor when Queen Elizabeth II was alive, he is kept out of the royal public life.

The Meaning of Balmoral To the Monarchy.

Balmoral Castle has been a significant sanctuary to the British royal family since the late 19th-century, after Queen Victoria purchased the estate for Prince Albert and their children. The large property in the countryside is used by members of the Monarchy as a way to escape from public royal duty.

The continuing exclusion of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from public royal meetings and family get-togethers at Balmoral clearly suggests that the King is set to keep the estranged member of the family well clear of the public-facing Monarchy.