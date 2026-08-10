Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, recently welcomed their third child, a baby daughter, on August 3, 2026, at home in Lisbon, Portugal. After the birth was announced at Buckingham Palace, well-wishes from the Royal Family followed. However, it has been suggested that Princess Eugenie’s father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, will not have physical access to his newest granddaughter any time soon.

According to royal biographer Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise And Fall Of The House Of York, continued tensions within the Royal Family have resulted in the fact that the new baby girl is expected to have to settle for a remote greeting.

Family relations are ‘fractured and complex’

Lownie told the Daily Mail that relations between Prince Andrew and his daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, are “particularly fractured and complex” amid continued revelations surrounding the former Duke of York’s past.

Lownie insisted that Andrew “is unlikely to see his new grandchild except through FaceTime” due to both geographical limitations and the strain in his family life. Since retreating from public duties and relinquishing his royal titles, Andrew has been living on King Charles’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, whilst Eugenie and Jack split their lives between the UK and Portugal.

Lownie also alleged that both Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are eager to ensure their respective, private and professional, lives are separate from any media entanglement that results from Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s stories, thus putting pressure on their wives to keep their distance from Andrew.

Sarah Ferguson traveled to support Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson reportedly made a trip to Melides, Portugal, to support her daughter in the early days of life with her new baby, contrasting with the lack of access for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Princess Eugenie announced the news on Instagram on August 4, sharing a first-look photo of the new baby asleep on July 3 as Eugenie was dressed for her wedding, in a pink onesie with tiny angel wings.

Baby Girl Brooksbank joins siblings August, 5, and Ernest, 3. She is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson’s first granddaughter. The former husband and wife also have daughters Princess Beatrice, who shares two daughters – Sienna, 4, and Athena, 1 – with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and a stepson Christopher Woolf, 9.

Birth announcement. Princess Eugenie gave birth on August 3, 2026 at 6 lbs. 9 oz. At home in Lisbon, Portugal.

Remote introduction. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor likely won’t meet his new granddaughter in person, royal author says.

Family support. While Sarah Ferguson was at the birth to support Eugenie, sources say sons-in-law wish to keep the ex-Duke of York away.