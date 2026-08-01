Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces new security fears

The security measures in place around Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been increased substantially after the court heard a man accused of threatening Andrew supposedly researched his security.

Security has been ramped up in the wake of an alleged incident which occurred in May when Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was walking his dogs near his Norfolk home. The 39-year-old Alex Jenkinson was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon on suspicion of causing Andrew or any other person to fear for their safety using threatening or abusive behavior after allegedly chasing after Andrew with a cane, and pleaded not guilty at a later date.

“Andrew’s Norfolk Security” searches found on defendant’s device

Prosecution revealed in court that following recovery of digital forensics from Jenkinson’s mobile device, the court heard there were approximately 340 pages of search queries. These searches included terms such as “Andrew’s Norfolk Security,” “Prince Andrew birthday,” among many others.

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Claire Howell, defense, questioned how the searches could be linked to the offenses Mr Jenkinson has been charged with, but Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring asked the prosecution for additional details by September 15.

Trial moved to December

The trial was originally scheduled for July 29, with Andrew giving evidence from a remote location by video link, however Chief Magistrate Goldspring decided it needed to be pushed back to December 21, for a fitness for trial, (a mental health evaluation).

Royal protection context

In 2022, official taxpayer-funded protection given to the Prince was stripped, and with him also stepping back as a working royal in 2019, it has been revealed that following the incident Andrew looked visibly shaken, which lead to the review of the security in place.