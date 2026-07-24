Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces trial appearance

Prince Andrew is expected to be called as a witness next week in the trial of a Suffolk man accused of threatening behaviour during a run-in near the Sandringham Estate.

The computer science graduate, Alex Jenkinson, 27, is facing two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour in an incident that, under one of them, was allegedly involving King Charles III’s younger brother.

Background Prince Andrew was out walking dogs near his rural home at Marsh Farm, on the Sandringham Estate in early May, accompanied by his private security team when the incident with Mr Jenkinson occurred.

It is alleged that Prince Andrew, brother to Charles, looked “shook up” and his security team alerted the Royal Household.

In addition to the charge involving Mr Andrew the father of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Mr Jenkinson is accused of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, with intent to cause Mr Stephen Terry harassment, alarm or distress at Sandringham on May 5 – the day before Prince Andrew’s alleged run-in with computer science graduate, Alex Jenkinson.

Alex Jenkinson, a computer science graduate, pleaded not guilty to both charges during his appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, sitting remotely. And security considerations around the witness – who it emerged in March would be living in rural Norfolk on the Sandringham Estate after leaving Royal Lodge Windsor – had already resulted in permission being granted for him to provide his testimony remotely rather than in person. The trial will begin on July 29.

Prince Andrew’s ‘shock’ after being threatened A running row between royal staff and police over who controls 700 royal estates – which Prince Andrew has managed.

The Mail revealed last yearPrince Andrew was taking control of three farms on the royal family’s Sandringham estate as part of an ‘exodus’ back to the property as his PR reign of terror continued.

Andrew has taken up residency with his mother on his parents’ ‘haunted’ Norfolk estate. He has taken up residency at 130-year-old Marsh Farm near her Sandringham home after a bitter fall-out with his estranged wife.