Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, an ordinary man, expressed his desire to meet Jeffrey Epstein in person months after he was freed from prison.

The former Duke of York, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was in communication with Epstein following his jail sentence for prostitution of youngsters, in newly disclosed emails.

Barely nine months after the billionaire’s release, he promised Epstein that he would ‘drop by’ to meet him in New York in April 2010.

‘I’ll look and see if I can make a couple of days before the summer. It would be good to catch up in person,’ Mountbatten-Windsor said.

However, Epstein subtly forwarded it to Jes Staley, a US banker who was barred from holding top financial positions back in 2023 after misleading the Financial Conduct Authority about the nature of his association with convicted offender Epstein.

The emails were revealed on Friday from a 2023 legal battle between the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein had a private island.

The family of Virginia Giuffre, who claims to have had sexual relations with Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor three times after being trafficked by Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, has requested a further investigation into the former prince.

Regarding this, Ms. Giuffre sued Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in 2021, and the case was resolved out of court for an amount thought to be £12 million.

Ms Giuffre’s autobiography about her contacts with Andrew was published posthumously this month, after she committed suicide earlier this year.

As Mr Mountbatten-Windsor disputes the charges, Buckingham Palace believes there have been ‘serious errors of judgment.’

The disgraced prince, who agreed to stop using his titles due to his links with Epstein, has had them taken away to prevent formal use.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that he will be known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.