Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor suffered a fresh humiliation today as he was completely absent from the public proceedings surrounding this year’s Order of the Garter service held at Windsor Castle, further cementing his sidelined role in royal life.

The annual ceremony, one of the jewels in the royal crown, was attended by top members of the Royal Family, including King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and many other senior royals. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor absence from both the procession and the ceremony was in stark contrast to recent years when he has been an active participant in the historic occasion.

The decision to keep the Queen’s son away from the public celebration is seen as a move by the monarchy to Distance themselves from the scandals he has been caught up in and a reflection of his dramatically reduced role. Reports emerged that he would not be allowed on public view during the Garter Day service.

The ceremony in Windsor saw senior royals in attendance while welcoming new members to the Order of the Garter, the oldest and premier order of chivalry in Britain. It underlined the continuing traditions of the monarchy as they ushered in a new era for the establishment.

Andrew’s recent exclusion is thought to be the latest sign that a public return is unlikely as King Charles takes steps to modernize the monarchy.