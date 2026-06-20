Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor makes new demand

NORFOLK, UK – Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is reportedly pushing for the reinstatement of his taxpayer-funded police protection following a dramatic security scare on the Sandringham Estate.

The incident, which occurred near his new home at Marsh Farm in the quiet village of Wolferton, has reignited the fierce national debate surrounding who should pay for the protection of disgraced, non-working members of the Royal Family.

Chased by a Masked Attacker The confrontation unfolded on Wednesday evening while the former Duke of York was out walking his dogs.

According to reports, a man wearing a ski mask/balaclava had been waiting in a nearby vehicle. Upon spotting Andrew approximately 50 yards away, the suspect aggressively exited his car and charged toward him while shouting abuse. Andrew, accompanied by a single private protection officer, was forced to flee to his own parked vehicle.

The masked man reportedly pursued the car on foot as the former prince managed to drive away from the scene at high speed. Norfolk Constabulary responded rapidly to reports of a man acting in an intimidating manner.

Police subsequently arrested 39-year-old Alex Jenkinson of Stowmarket, Suffolk.

Jenkinson has since been charged with two counts of using threatening or abusive behavior to cause harassment, alarm, or distress, alongside failing to provide a blood sample while in custody.

The Fight Over Taxpayer Protection Andrew’s taxpayer-funded security apparatus was completely dismantled by order of King Charles III following the severe fallout from his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and his subsequent arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Since being effectively evicted from the heavily fortified Royal Lodge in Windsor, Andrew has been funding his own private security at the far more accessible Sandringham property.

However, sources close to the former royal argue that the Wolferton standoff highlights just how vulnerable he has become. “Even though Andrew is no longer a working member of the Royal Family, the threat to his personal safety is greater than ever,” a source told The Telegraph. “It could be argued that he is actually more at risk… From individuals who have become fixated due to all of the coverage he has attracted over recent years.”

The King’s Security Dilemma The incident places King Charles in a highly precarious position. While the King remains determined to maintain a streamlined, cost-efficient monarchy and distance the “Firm” from his brother’s ongoing legal controversies, an physical attack on a royal relative within a private family estate would be a major public relations disaster.

With public accessibility around the public roads of Sandringham making perimeter security difficult, security experts suggest that a comprehensive review of Andrew’s threat level is now inevitable-even if it means triggering intense public backlash over public funding.