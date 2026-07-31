It would appear that according to the media and public assumption, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor now lives a cloistered life of exile from royal duties. According to royal commentators and biographers, however, the truth is Far from his public persona.

Private Independence Despite Public Excommunication

It has been reported by the media and commented on by, among others, royal author Andrew Lownia (whose book Entitled, The Rise and Fall of the House of York, has been particularly insightful), that the former prince maintains a surprisingly extensive degree of private freedom.

In one News24 broadcast, commentator Gabriella Power suggested that an ‘establishment fudge’ allows Mountbatten-Windsor to “continue more or less of his normal life away from the limelight”. His private life has been revealed as such:

He lives on the king’s Sandringham Estate at the royal property Wood Farm and regularly rides horses around the estate.

He can travel abroad, the reports indicating that the former prince managed to retain his passport and travel abroad to a horse stud in France.

Despite his arrest on his 66th birthday (19 th February 2026) on suspicion of misconduct in office in relation to the Jeffrey Epstein files, he was granted bail under investigation. No actual travel restrictions apply.

King Charles III Faces a Difficult Balancing Act

For King Charles III, the handling of Mountbatten-Windsor’s personal life is a delicate balancing act:

Maintaining the Monarchy: By keeping Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor within close physical proximity to the king, an element of control may be exerted over the duke’s life, making potential PR disasters easier to manage.

Public Opinion Versus Establishment Policy: There is a palpable public outcry for the prosecution of Mountbatten-Windsor in relation to allegations in the Virginia Giuffre civil case, and official trade envoy files, whereas Palace officials would prefer to avoid a protracted court battle to prevent further damage to the public perception of the monarchy.

Fraternal Links: Despite the brothers, by all accounts, having not spoken to each other in a considerable period of time, the King still seems unable to act with absolute detachment when it comes to his younger brother.

As investigations continue regarding his past, and his role as a former UK trade envoy, Mountbatten-Windsor’s retention of access to the royal estates and personal rights has the potential to incite a more severe public outcry. However, the dichotomy between the Prince’s social exclusion from public duties on one hand and his private independence on the other poses as a significant challenge for the modern British monarchy.