Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest photo put on display in the Louvre by activists

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s photograph, leaving Norfolk police station, hung in the Louvre in Paris by a protest group.

On Sunday, a framed image in a frame was hung by the activist from a UK-based organisation.

The Reuters photograph shows Mountbatten-Windsor slumped in the back of a Range Rover after being released from custody, where he had been held for 11 hours.

He was arrested on February 19, his 66th birthday, on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Alongside the image, the group placed a caption naming the picture “He’s Sweating Now”, referencing a newspaper front page published after his arrest.

In a video shared on Instagram, members of the group are seen attaching the photograph to the gallery wall. The post was captioned, They say ‘hang it in the Louvre’. So we did.” Separate footage circulating online showed visitors pausing to look at the image, with some appearing to laugh and take photographs. Museum staff removed the display approximately 15 minutes later.

The group said, "We thought we'd show the former Prince Andrew how the world will remember him by putting up this iconic arrest photo at the Louvre. Let's hope this is just the start. Justice for all Epstein survivors." It added that its mission is p***ing off billionaires one small action at a time".

The arrest followed the release by the United States government of documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein. Among the material are emails said to show Mountbatten-Windsor sharing information during his time as a British trade envoy. He has denied wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and previously stated he regretted their friendship.