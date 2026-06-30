Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has made a rare public appearance for the first time since his high-profile exile this year. Sources say he made a low-profile visit to the annual Sandringham Horse Driving Trials, held on the King’s Norfolk estate.

This outing is believed to be Andrew’s first appearance in public since he was evicted from the Queen’s old Windsor residence of Royal Lodge and arrested in February 2026 in relation to concerns over how he handled an investigation into misconduct in public office.

The Disappearing Duke at Sandringham Horse Driving Trials

Attendants at the three-day equestrian tournament in Norfolk saw the disgraced former prince attempt to go completely under the radar. According to witnesses, rather than standing with the cheering public, the 66-year-old discreetly watched the event unfold from a spot hidden in the shade, just beneath a canopy of trees.

The 66-year-old ex-royal went to an elaborate effort to blend into the surroundings so as to avoid public scrutiny. He appeared at Sandringham to show his support for sister-in-law, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, who took part in the Sand Driving Ham Challenge.

“Andrew sneaked in and sneaked out and definitely didn’t want to be seen,” a witness told media outlets at the competition, which ended about 10:30am, shortly after his brother’s wife finished her round.

Edward And Sophie Visit For The Event

After Prince Andrew departed, brother Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, dressed in casual open-necked polo shirt, was seen making his way to the car park along with his wife who was also in attendance to spectate.

The 61-year-old Duchess of Edinburgh competed in the Driving Challenge which involves participants showing skill and co-ordination among the driver, their groom and passengers. She was in her trademark hat and a cream jacket over a blue floral skirt and remained to present prizes in the afternoon.

Although the pair were joined by Edward’s 19-year-old daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, who often competes in the annual trials, his sons William, prince of Wales, and Harry, prince of Sussex, did not attend the event. According to reports the couple both spent the weekend staying at the relatively secluded Wood Farm, on the same estate as Andrew’s Marsh Farm base.

Confined Exemption At Marsh Farm

The disgraced former royal was evicted from Royal Lodge back in February 2026 following mounting problems related to the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal. Following his arrest and subsequent ban on riding his beloved horses on the king’s land the former duke moved in with a fully refurbished property, known as Marsh Farm, located on the king’s 20,000-acre Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

He has since lived an extremely isolated life, with royal experts claiming Charles will not grant his exiled younger brother any public role in public service or military re-employment while in exile at Marsh Farm on his father’s Sandringham estate, although his older brother Edward visited him there on Easter Sunday.

It is reported however that Charles himself has yet to meet with his disgraced brother on his private royal estate even on a rare break. Neither of Princess Beatrice or Eugenie visited their exiled father at his Norfolk bolthole during a recent visit there.