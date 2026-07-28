Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, The former Duke of York is likely to speak to the court remotely, with judges having approved the move by means of live video link, for a man accused of confronting and intimidating him near his home in Norfolk.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, once known as the Duke of York, will give oral evidence remotely at Westminster Magistrates’ court during the trial of 39-year-old Alex Jenkinson.

The alleged crime happened on Sandringham Estate, in Wolferton, Norfolk, near Marsh Farm, on the private Norfolk estate where the King is based in late 2026. Andrew, 60, was walking with one of his private protection officers on or around 2 May.

The charges state: “The alleged incident occurred when Andrew was walking near Marsh Farm in Wolferton, on the Sandringham Estate, escorted by a private protection officer. His allegations are supported by evidence that he heard and seen Jenkinson. A security officer that was with him said he witnessed the confrontation.”

“Jenkinson was stopped and a preliminary interview conducted which he denied any wrongdoing,” was heard before clerk to justice P J Brown asked “he entered no guilty, correct?”

The court was told “a number of requests” were made from a security officer to contact The King of the United Kingdom for permission to be able to send audio of the defendant’s statements to enable the trial to have “early evidence”.

The details added: “Information regarding his initial arrest and interview by both Norfolk Police and also our forces and information has been submitted along with support requests.” It is understood his statement is currently in his possession and Andrew has yet to give witness evidence.”

King Charles granted his brother legal assistance from a solicitor via the ‘public defender service’ because the public has interest in him giving an account of the alleged crime at the Sandringham Estate. His account of proceedings and evidence have been backed by means of a live video link and granted by the court for his trial and that of his brother.