Disgraced former royal Prince Andrew has been seen on a horse for the first time since royal aides warned him off taking public horse rides following his now infamous arrest.

The former Duke of York, 66, was seen enjoying an hour-long equestrian outing through the King’s private Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The horse ride marks his return to some form of normality after his lifestyle has been forced to become more quiet since his Feb arrest.

‘A BAD LOOK’ UNDER Police INVESTIGATION

He’s been leading a life with limited social contact since his shocking February 19 arrest last year for alleged gross misconduct in public office.

The King has ordered his brother Andrew to lay low after he was arrested in Feb 2026 and royal helpers at the time claimed he had been banned from riding his beloved steeds as he cut a ‘bad look’ on his public rides, all while facing a criminal investigation.

The Thames Valley police probe claims the former Duke provided secrets about the UK government to convicted sex offender Epstein in his role as the UK’s trade envoy for ten years. All of which Andrew has fiercely denied.

Since losing all of his titles and being forced to vacate the Royal Lodge in Windsor Castle, Andrew’s life has been confined to a small cottage on the King’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Friends have said in the past that he gets “bored out of his mind” and passes time by watching TV and playing games, but now with King Charles arranging for a short-term loan of horses from Windsor, his brother is looking a little less isolated.

“He’s bored out of his mind so getting his horses back for even just a few days will be a huge relief for him,” a source said. “Riding was pretty much one of the few outdoor activities that he’s had access to.

“They’ll have a groom with him so there won’t be anything more unscripted going on with him for a few days in front of any cameras.

He has been ordered to keep a low profile during his ride, but as he left the farm looking less than cheerful – compared to his many previous beaming photos of himself on horseback with all his titles – not all appears to be well.

He may have had his first trip on horseback in a while, but he remains under police investigation regarding his special envoy visits in the past.