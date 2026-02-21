Epstein Files: UK to consider removing Andrew from royal succession line, official says

UK’s government will consider new legislation to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of royal succession once the ongoing police investigation into his ties with Jeffrey Epstein is over, a UK official said on Friday.

Any changes to the line of succession would require consultation and agreement with other countries where King Charles, Andrew’s brother, is head of state, the official – who asked not to be identified – said.

Epstein Files: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ex-wife ‘Fergie’ also undone by Epstein ties

With the downfall of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor near complete, the former prince no longer has Sarah Ferguson by his side. For decades his ex-wife was his rock, but now her own ties to Jeffrey Epstein have destroyed her reputation too.

Ferguson, popularly known as “Fergie”, married Prince Andrew in a glittering ceremony at Westminster Abbey in 1986. They went on to have two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.