Andrew Scott boards Walk The Blue Fields with Emily Blunt

According to Deadline, Andrew Scott and Emily Blunt will co-star in Walk the Blue Fields, based on Claire Keegan’s touching short story.

Additionally, the outlet revealed that Netflix has partnered with Ledbury Productions, Compelling Pictures, and Element Pictures on the project. In addition to Andrew Scott and Blunt, Ciarán Hinds and Tom Cullen will join the cast.

John Crowley (We Live in Time) will direct the movie, while Conor McPherson, a multi-Tony Award-nominated playwright and screenwriter, will pen the screenplay. In Walk the Blue Fields, a bride’s past love triangle is revealed, forcing her to make a devastating decision.

The project will be produced by Jeff Kalligheri and Denis O’Sullivan of Compelling Pictures. Through her Ledbury Productions, the Fall Guy actress will also serve as a producer. Executive producers include Ori Allon, Matthew Gallagher, Dennis Casali, Steven Garcia, Crowley, McPherson, Claire Keegan, and Edmund Sampson.

The 49-year-old Irish actor, Andrew Scott, is best known for his roles in Fleabag, Ripley, Blue Moon, and All of Us Strangers.

