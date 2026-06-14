Andrew seen with “Alarming” face bruise as health questions swirl

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was photographed with a large purple bruise covering the right side of his face during a rare public outing near his Marsh Farm home on the Sandringham Estate, just days before the royal family gathered to celebrate King Charles’ birthday.

The Sightings: What the Photos Show

On June 4, 2026, the 66-year-old former Duke of York was seen driving a Land Rover near Sandringham, with the discoloration stretching from his right temple, across his eye, and down his cheek. A second sighting reported by The Telegraph showed him in the back seat of a black car with the injury “on full display”.

This marks one of Andrew’s few public appearances since he was stripped of royal titles in 2022 and evicted from Royal Lodge in October 2025. He moved to Marsh Farm on the King’s private Norfolk estate in April 2026 after temporarily living at Prince Philip’s Wood Farm.

“No Drama”: Palace Sources Cite Medical Condition

Despite online speculation of an assault, insiders quickly dismissed foul play. A source told The Telegraph there was “no drama” behind the bruise and that no confrontation or accident took place. The Times reported the mark is “thought to be the result of a non-serious medical condition”.

A source close to the former Duke told the Daily Mail the bruise is “not a cause for concern” but declined further details due to medical confidentiality. Buckingham Palace does not comment on Andrew as he is no longer a working royal.

Royal commentators noted the bruise looked “a few days old judging by the colour and spread,” with some comparing it to dark circles the late Prince Philip had before his death.

Health Concerns and Family Check-Ins

While King Charles is reportedly not keeping contact and has no plans to meet Andrew, other royals are said to be concerned. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visited him at Easter in what was called a “wellness check” after health worries surfaced. Princess Anne is also reportedly keeping in touch privately, suggesting the issue may be a medical condition kept from the public.

Legal Troubles Continue

The bruise appeared amid ongoing scrutiny. Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday in February 2026 and questioned on suspicion of misconduct in public office, then released under investigation. Thames Valley Police confirmed an investigation into misconduct was widened to include claims of alleged sexual misconduct from 2010. He denies all wrongdoing.

Last week, The Sunday Times reported police were examining a claim that Andrew behaved inappropriately toward a waitress at Royal Ascot nearly 25 years ago.

Exile at Sandringham

Since his fall from grace over ties to Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew has lost his HRH style, military titles, and royal patronages. He now resides at Marsh Farm after King Charles ordered him out of Royal Lodge. Palace sources said Charles did not visit Andrew when he returned to Sandringham last month.