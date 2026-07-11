Andrew sends strong message to his daughters

The strained relationship in the British royal family is reportedly at breaking point as Prince Andrew allegedly issues a chilling ultimatum to his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, after being heavily publicly shunned by them in the wake of an “abandonment.”

According to sources close to the former Duke of York who spoke to Heat, tensions reportedly flared in the family on Father’s Day after Princess Eugenie posted a loving tribute to her husband, Jack Brooks bank – with whom she has sons August and Ernest – but failed to mention her disgraced father in any way.

Friends say the former King’s brother has been “left to rot” by his closest and is ready to give up his behind-the-scenes campaign to boost his daughters’ position within the monarchy.

“Andrew simply cannot understand how it’s come to this,” said a source. He insists he’s doing everything he can to help them behind the scenes – he’s been lobbying the King to get them more financial help and fighting to protect their titles, he’s also been trying to help out their mother [Sarah Ferguson].”

The source adds: “Instead of being grateful, he feels they are stabbing him in the back. It all makes me sick.”

According to an insider: “He told them that if they keep going public to save themselves and are going to throw him under the bus, then he’s no longer going to be the shield. If they think they’re going to abandon him then that’s it. They’ll all go down together because he’s got no reason left to keep protecting people who won’t even give him the time of day.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the reports, though they serve as yet another example of the delicate tightrope Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie walk.