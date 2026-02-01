Andrew sent photos of his daughters Eugenie and Beatrice to Epstein: report

New emails reveal that disgraced Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor sent images of his daughters, Eugenie and Beatrice, to Jeffrey Epstein following the sex offender’s 2008 conviction. According to millions of previously unseen Epstein files published on Friday, the images were included in two emails sent to Epstein in 2011 and 2012.

The photos were sent for Christmas, up to two years after the former Duke of York claimed to have severed all ties with the financier. The revelation has drawn the princesses into the latest scandal involving their disgraced parents.

The image of Prince Andrew showing off his children’s accomplishments as a devoted father contrasts sharply with the life he and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, led behind closed doors while mingling with the global elite. These emails were disclosed as part of a tranche of almost three million documents connected to Epstein released by US authorities; they represent only a small portion of the damaging information regarding the former Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Andrew.

The fresh discoveries have left Beatrice and Eugenie in “difficult times,” according to royal analyst Jennie Bond, as the sisters seek to navigate their father’s increasingly embarrassing position as an outcast from the Royal Family.