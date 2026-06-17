Andrew signals fightback against royal exclusion

The disgraceful royal, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is preparing to stage a hard and bitter legal and personal battle with older brother, King Charles III, as he is told he must vacate his family home, the Royal Lodge.

The row within the Royal Family appears to have reached its climax with a battle of wills brewing as Andrew, the former Duke of York prepares to actively challenge what he sees as a harsh and unfair exile brought about by the King.

Staying at the sandringham Estate after being forced from his former home at the Royal Lodge, the ex-prince believes his older brother has exceeded his powers far beyond anything that is allowed.

The Royal Scapegoat

Andrew has lost public face following allegations that he became deeply friends with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. However, family members believe he has been made into the perfect scapegoat to save face for the family and as a result is hardening towards his current situation and “fighting back.”

According to the Daily Mail, insiders revealed Andrew has “hardened considerable” with the situation, saying:

“Andrew feels he has been used as a scapegoat, that the King has gone outside of his powers.”

Both sides are standing firm with commentators concerned that this escalating row is about to descend into an extremely bitter and public showdown for the Monarchy.