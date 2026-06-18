Andrew ‘struggling’ amid daughters’ humiliation

Former Prince Andrew ‘So Sorry Beyond Words’ After Daughters Banned From Royal Ascot Prince Andrew is said to be devastated that his downfall is continuing to take a hold on his family, after his two daughters were not allowed to attend Royal Ascot.

The former Duke of York has spoken for the first time about the mental burden that his public downfall is having on his daughters, after being forced to leave Royal Lodge earlier this year to reside in Sandringham.

It is the hardest thing to see my daughters have to go through all that humiliation because of me, royal author Andrew Lownie has revealed speaking on his Substack on Andrew’s behalf.

“It’s been very hard to deal with,” Andrew has been quoted as saying. “The hardest thing was how it affected my family and put so much burden on them.

For that, I’m so sorry beyond words, and unfortunately, will have to bear that regret for the rest of my life.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were, however, famously asked to stand down from the prominent Royal Ascot event of this year as efforts were continued to contained the Andrew controversy.

Andrew continued to highlight how isolated he felt since his ‘banishment’ to Sandringham as he admitted that he needs to begin life again with “entirely new routines and friends” and could possibly live “abroad” after his departure.