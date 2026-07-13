Andrew stuns daughters With tough demands

It seems like Former Prince Andrew is once again at the center of speculation and new reports reveal that tensions within the royal family appear to be reaching an ‘untenable tipping point’, leaving Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in an increasingly precariously social position.

While tabloids report that Former Prince Andrew is said to be disappointed by the lack of publicly evident support from his family, insiders point out that any open alliance from the princesses would present enormous risks to their careers.

A delicate balance: Since stepping back from public duties, both Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have cultivated an entirely independent image: with well-established careers and family lives of their own – complete with their own husbands and children.

Although they are both said to remain discreetly supportive of their father privately, experts say a public declaration could undermine everything they have worked to achieve. “They’re caught in an almost impossible bind,” a source told Heat Magazine.

“On the one hand, they don’t want their father to feel isolated or unloved, on the other, they have to protect the careers and families they’ve built for themselves.” An ultimate tightrope: The latest tabloids reveal that the Duke of York feels frustrated by the stance taken by his daughters and has reportedly said as much.

However, commentators are united that making such a public stance would have the disastrous consequence of alienated the senior working royals, including King Charles III and Prince William, and slamming doors to the younger generation that the sisters have fought to keep open.

“To go public with some huge public stand would be tantamount to social suicide from the public’s point of view, and I can imagine from the King’s point of view as well,” an expert added, siding with the sisters: “You cannot put that on their young shoulders.”