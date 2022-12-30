Friday, December 30, 2022
Andrew Tate arrested in human trafficking raid using Greta Thunberg video

The controversial social media personality, Andrew Tate has been arrested in Romania with his brother Tristan in human trafficking raid.

As per the reports, Andrew and Tristan have been detained in Romania on the suspicion of involvement with a crime group which exploits girls for adult videos. The brothers are being investigated for human trafficking and rape and will then be taken to DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) for the questioning session.

According to the prosecutors, “The four suspects … appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost.”

Prosecutor also confirmed that they would have ‘gained important sums of money’.

To note, Tate got into a Twitter clash with climate activist Greta Thunberg, 19, earlier this week, when he bragged about his 33 cars and their emissions in a tweet.

In a clap back video to Thunberg, Tate is seen receiving his pizza order from a Romanian chain, which served as proof to authorities, who suspected that the latter was in the country.

After spotting the ‘Jerry’s Pizza’ box in the video, the officials were sure of his presence in Romania which led to his arrest.

To note, Andrew Tate rose to fame in 2016 with his appearance in the British reality show ‘Big Brother’. He was kicked out of the series for hitting a woman with a belt.

