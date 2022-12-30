Andrew Tate arrested in human trafficking raid using Greta Thunberg video

According to the prosecutors, “The four suspects … appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost.”

Prosecutor also confirmed that they would have ‘gained important sums of money’.

Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry’s Pizza, confirming he was in the country. This is absolutely epic. pic.twitter.com/kyz4pqegkJ — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 29, 2022

To note, Tate got into a Twitter clash with climate activist Greta Thunberg, 19, earlier this week, when he bragged about his 33 cars and their emissions in a tweet.

In a clap back video to Thunberg, Tate is seen receiving his pizza order from a Romanian chain, which served as proof to authorities, who suspected that the latter was in the country.

After spotting the ‘Jerry’s Pizza’ box in the video, the officials were sure of his presence in Romania which led to his arrest.

To note, Andrew Tate rose to fame in 2016 with his appearance in the British reality show ‘Big Brother’. He was kicked out of the series for hitting a woman with a belt.