UK influencer Andrew Tate charged with rape, human trafficking in Romania

British-American social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan along with two more Romanian citizens have been indicted on charges of rape and human trafficking.

As per the reports from foreign-based news agencies, brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate as well as two female suspects from the country, were charged with human trafficking, rape and setting up a criminal gang on Tuesday, stated the Romanian prosecutors.

According to the details, all four of them are under house arrest pending a criminal investigation for abuses committed against seven women – the accusations that they have denied.

Moreover, their assets including properties, cars and more than $300 million in cryptocurrency were seized as well.

It is pertinent to mention Tate brothers were first arrested from their home in the Romanian capital Bucharest, in December last year. All four suspects were held in police custody since then until March 31, when a Bucharest court placed them under house arrest.

As per the indictment deposited in Bucharest court, four of them formed a criminal group in 2021, to commit human trafficking not only in Romania but also expand it to other countries including US and UK. It named seven alleged victims who were recruited by the Tate brothers through false claims of romantic relationships and marriage.

