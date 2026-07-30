The magistrates court case relating to intimidation charge concerning former Prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor in Norfolk has been deferred. The court case was due at the end of July 2026 but has been rescheduled for December.

Andrew was scheduled to give a video testimony in relation to an altercation close to his Norfolk residence earlier in the year.

Why Was the Trial Postponed?

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring made the order after raising concerns about the state of mind of the defendant, 39-year-old Alex Jenkinson.

Defense and court will continue to at December to give time to conclider appropriate mental health evaluation and trial standards.

What Happened During the Incident?

The fight happened on 6 May 2026 at or close to the village of Wolferton on the Sandringham Estate.

The incident- Norfolk Police were called to an incident a little after 7:30 p.m. Where a man was reported as acting aggressively and intimidatingly towards a pedestrian who was walking his dogs- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Accused: Alex Jenkinson was arrested for suspected disorderly behavior and possession of an offensive weapon.

The Plea: defendant, Jenkinson, pleaded not guilty to threatening, abusing or insulting words or behavior, or disorderly behavior, with the intent to cause fear of unlawful violence.

Word has it that the experience horrified the scandal victimizer, the former duke of York, leading to fresh back and forth requests about his level of protection.

Background & Security Context

Andrew’s authorised status of police security was officially discontinued in 2022 after he distanced himself from public royal duties in 2019. As a result of the revocation of his official residence he relocated to the Sandringham Estate owned by his family in Norfolk.

The December trial will be one of only a handful of cases in which Andrew is scheduled to give formal written evidence on video link.