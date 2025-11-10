Andrew Windsor, Sarah Ferguson ‘ranting and muttering’ in final days at Royal Lodge

Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson are spending their final days at Royal Lodge as King Charles have ordered them to evict the royal residence due to public scrutiny over the former Duke’s ties to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The couple – who has been living in the Grade II listed house in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire – is said to be “ranting and muttering” in their final days at the property.

“They are both spending a lot of time alone. Andrew rarely goes out and has been padding around the lodge and ranting and muttering,” an insider told The Sun.

They went on to share, “Andrew and Sarah are leading separate lives — at different ends and on different wings. But they come together quite often for lunch and dinner, and this is where they talk about their futures.

The sources close to the couple have also shared that they’ve been overheard having intense discussions about the ongoing situation.

“Sarah, in particular, is panicking about what comes next and she is not in a good place. She fears being caught in the crosshairs and is worried about herself and her and Andrew’s daughters,” they added.

According to insider, the former Duchess of York has been relying on her loyal staff for support amid the tough times. She is said to be spending her evenings in a custom-built bar called The Doghouse, located behind the Windsor estate.