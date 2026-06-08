Andrew’s deal with King Charles as police probe escalates

The ongoing legal crisis surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has taken another dramatic turn. Reports reveal that the former Duke of York has struck a new agreement with his brother, King Charles III, even as the criminal investigation into his past conduct significantly deepens.

The developments follow a historic shift within the British monarchy, balancing intense public scrutiny, police investigations, and royal accountability.

Inside the Deal: King Charles and Andrew’s New Agreement

Amid escalating legal pressure, King Charles III and his younger brother have reportedly come to a fresh understanding regarding Andrew’s living arrangements and standing within the family. While the exact financial and structural details remain closely guarded by the Palace, sources indicate the deal aims to further distance the official monarchy from Andrew’s legal woes while managing his mounting security and housing logistics.

This compromise comes after intense speculation regarding Andrew’s future at Royal Lodge and his temporary relocation to Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate. King Charles has consistently maintained that “the law must take its course,” prioritizing the integrity of the Crown over family shield diplomacy.

Why is the Former Prince Facing a Criminal Probe?

The legal pressure on the former prince intensified dramatically following his unprecedented arrest by Thames Valley Police. The criminal investigation centers on serious allegations of misconduct in public office.

Key points of the active investigation include:

The Epstein Connection: The probe was triggered by the U.S. Department of Justice’s release of millions of pages of documents tied to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Leaking Confidential Information: Detectives are investigating whether Andrew abused his position as a UK special trade envoy (a role he held between 2001 and 2011) by passing sensitive or market-sensitive government information to Epstein.

Expanded Scope of Investigation: Authorities have confirmed that the legal definition of misconduct in public office can encompass an abuse of position for sexual purposes. Police are actively assessing separate reports concerning the alleged trafficking of a woman to a Windsor property in 2010.

How Long Will the Investigation Take?

Royal watchers and legal experts shouldn’t expect a quick resolution. The UK’s Director of Public Prosecutions, Stephen Parkinson, recently cautioned that the probe is exceptionally complex due to its international dimensions.

According to top prosecutors, the comprehensive review of evidence is expected to take over a year to complete. As of now, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor remains released under investigation and has not been formally charged with any criminal offense. He continues to vehemently deny all allegations of wrongdoing.