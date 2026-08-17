Android 17 Beta 3 update brings major Quick Settings changes

Google has released the Android 17 Beta 3 update, also known as QPR2 Beta 3, for eligible Pixel devices. The new update brings bug fixes along with several new features and customization options.

The biggest change in Android 17 Beta 3 is the introduction of a redesigned Quick Settings Editor. With this feature, users will be able to arrange toggles and settings according to their needs.

Users will also be able to choose which Quick Settings tiles appear in a larger format.

Google has added more customization options that allow users to change the position of the brightness slider and the media player.

According to reports, Google is also preparing additional themes and customization options for the final release, including adjusting color shades and adding more blur effects to different parts of the interface.

Android 17 Beta 3 also includes new call protection features aimed at protecting users from social engineering scams.

With the new update, additional verification prompts may appear when dialing numbers that are linked to call forwarding. This will reduce the risk of calls being transferred to another number without the user’s knowledge.

The QPR2 Beta 3 update is currently available for eligible Pixel devices through the beta program. Some features have been released for testing, while further improvements are expected before the final release of Android 17.