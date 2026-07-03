Android 17 QPR1 beta 6 fixes bugs, adds features

Google has rolled out the sixth beta version of Android 17 QPR1, introducing several useful improvements to the user interface, desktop mode, and the Health Connect app.

In this new beta, Google has simplified the home screen context menu by removing the separating lines between options. The “Wallpaper & Style” setting has also been moved to appear above recently used wallpapers for easier access.

One of the biggest additions is the upgrade to Health Connect. Your phone can now track not just steps, but also the distance you’ve covered and calories burned. This is an expanded version of the automatic step tracking feature introduced last year.

Desktop Mode has also received some noticeable changes. The taskbar icons have been shifted from the bottom center to the left side of the screen. Additionally, Picture-in-Picture (PiP) windows can now be freely dragged and placed anywhere on the screen.

The Linux Terminal app has also been improved, allowing users to customize shortcuts in greater detail and create their own new shortcuts easily.

Google has fixed multiple bugs in Beta 6, including issues with selecting multiple languages for spell check, volume buttons not working properly in the Clock app, glitches in Quick Settings animations, random app crashes, and the wrong default SSID appearing when turning on Wi-Fi hotspot.

According to Google, the final stable version of Android 17 QPR1 is expected to arrive in September this year. The update will be available for Pixel 6 and all newer Pixel phones, foldable devices, and the Pixel Tablet. The beta version can also be installed on these same devices.