Android apps will be available on Windows 11

With the launch of Windows 11, users will be able to use Android apps on their desktop computer.

Though, Microsoft will begin rolling out its Windows 11 operating system on Oct 5, support for Android apps will not be available to users at the time of the launch.

Android apps on Windows 11 will not be available directly from the Microsoft Store, but through the Amazon AppStore and then listed in the Microsoft Store.

When you will download an Android app from the Microsoft Store, you will be redirected to Amazon’s app store to complete the process.

The Amazon Appstore has recently been spotted online as an app for Windows 11. The public testing of Android app support on the new operating system is expected to begin soon after the launch.

“We are bringing Android apps to Windows for the first time. Starting later this year, people will be able to discover Android apps in the Microsoft Store and download them through the Amazon Appstore – imagine recording and posting a video from TikTok or using Khan Academy Kids for virtual learning right from your PC. We’ll have more to share about this experience in the coming months. We look forward to this partnership with Amazon and Intel using their Intel Bridge technology,” Microsoft said without elaborating further.