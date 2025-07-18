Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s Fake Apology Sparks Outrage

July 17, 2025: On July 16, 2025, a seemingly innocent “Kiss Cam” moment at Coldplay’s Gillette Stadium concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts, spiraled into a viral scandal dubbed “ColdplayGate.”

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot Controversy- EXPLAINED

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot were caught on the jumbotron in an intimate embrace, igniting affair rumors, particularly as Byron is married to educator Megan Kerrigan Byron. The internet erupted when a supposed apology from Byron surfaced, but Astronomer has since confirmed it was entirely fake, amplifying the controversy surrounding the billion-dollar data firm.

The incident unfolded when Coldplay’s frontman, Chris Martin, playfully remarked, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy,” as Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot scrambled to hide from the camera.

The clip, amassing over 34 million views across platforms like TikTok and X, fueled speculation, with netizens identifying the pair and noting their marital statuses—Byron to his wife and Cabot reportedly divorced.

Social media buzzed with criticism, memes, and Coldplay lyric puns, with some users slamming Byron for his apparent indiscretion.

A fabricated apology statement, falsely attributed to Byron, circulated widely, stating, “What was supposed to be a night of music and joy turned into a deeply personal mistake… I want to sincerely apologize to my wife, my family, and the team at Astronomer.” Shared by a parody X account posing as a CBS reporter, the post even quoted Coldplay’s “Fix You,” deceiving many.

Another fake statement humorously claimed Byron was a die-hard Coldplay fan. Astronomer’s Director of Communications, Taylor Jones, debunked both to Men’s Journal, stating, “This is not a real statement”

The fallout has been swift. Andy Byron deleted his LinkedIn profile, while Megan Kerrigan Byron removed his surname from her Facebook and shared the viral video on Instagram Stories, hinting at marital strain. Neither Byron nor Cabot has issued an official comment, leaving Astronomer to navigate the reputational crisis. The scandal raises questions about leadership and workplace culture at the $1.3 billion startup, with online chatter suggesting broader implications for Byron’s tenure.

As “ColdplayGate” trends, it underscores the perils of viral misinformation and public scrutiny in the digital age.