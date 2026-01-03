Andy Cohen addresses plastic surgery rumors after New Year’s Eve show

Andy Cohen has addressed online speculation about his appearance following CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve Live broadcast.

The speculations emerged after fans took to social media to question whether the television host had undergone plastic surgery ahead of the high-profile special.

“I just saw the new clips of Andy Cohen on NYE and WTF did he do to his face?!? Is he trying to find a new husband at Mar-a-Lago?” one wrote.

To put and end to those rumors, Cohen responded directly on Threads. He clarified that his refreshed look was the result of a small amount of Botox, recent weight loss and professional makeup, not cosmetic surgery.

“Did the smallest amount of Botox and lost 20 pounds ! And had a lot of makeup on,” Cohen wrote on Thursday.

The Watch What Happens Live host appeared alongside Anderson Cooper for the fan-favorite New Year’s Eve broadcast from Times Square on Wednesday evening.

Many fans quickly came to his defense, praising the Bravo executive for looking healthy and confident.

“He looked like he always has … rested and refreshed no doubt. Handsome man. As well as.” One fan commented.

While another wrote, “Don’t pick on Andy! He’s perfect.”

“Darling, you looked marvellous,” a third gushed.

Andy Cohen confessed earlier this year to having used Botox to achieve a more youthful appearance.