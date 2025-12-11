Andy Dick Found Unresponsive in Hollywood Amid Overdose Report

Media reports claimed the American comedian Andy Dick was found unresponsive on the streets of Los Angeles.

Pictures acquired by TMZ on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, depict the actor hunched over a flight of stairs outside a building in Hollywood while friends tried to assist him.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) apparently attended the scene following an alleged overdose involving a male of that age. The man was not transported to the hospital, an LAFD official informed TMZ.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department was also there, but neither department confirmed Dick’s identity to the outlet.

However, Andy Dick later told TMZ in an interview that he was alive and well, but he did not go into detail about the incident.

PEOPLE’s request for comment was not immediately answered by the actor’s representatives, and PEOPLE has not independently verified the TMZ allegation.

Dick, who has three grown children—a daughter named Meg and two boys named Jacob and Lucas—has previously battled drug and alcohol addiction and has been arrested.

