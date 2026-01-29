Andy Kershaw: Iconic DJ faces cancer battle

Legendary former BBC Radio DJ and Live Aid host Andy Kershaw has revealed he is currently unable to walk following a cancer diagnosis that affected his spine last August.

“I am in good spirits, feeling very positive, and planning another podcast,” quipped the 66-year-old, who has continued to promote new music through his regular digital broadcasts. The presenter added with his trademark wit, “I am determined not to die before Benjamin Netanyahu, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Ant ’n’ Dec. That should keep me going for a while.”

Kershaw began his professional journey as a promotions manager at Radio Aire in Leeds, where he partnered with seasoned broadcaster Martin Kelner. He is also credited with helping TV host Carol Vorderman land her first broadcasting job, effectively launching her career.

His big break came in 1984 when he was invited to host BBC TV’s premier rock show, The Old Grey Whistle Test. Only a year later, he co-presented the historic Live Aid concert for BBC television.

Known for his eclectic taste, Kershaw joined Radio 1 in 1985 (notably becoming a contemporary of the renowned John Peel, rather than a replacement). Over the decades, he became a fixture on Radio 4, travelling the world to report on both global music and international conflicts, including extensive coverage of the Rwandan Genocide in 1994.

Peter Everett, friend and producer of The Andy Andy Kershaw Podcast, recently shared an update on the DJ’s condition: “My friend Andy has been going through a difficult time. Last August he was diagnosed with cancer, mainly affecting his spine and making him unable to walk.”

Everett further revealed that Andy Kershaw has been undergoing intensive treatment, including chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and physiotherapy.

“Although we’ve not been able to put together any podcasts in the last six months, we are very grateful to all the patrons and supporters who have stuck with us,” Everett said.

Born on November 9, 1959, in Lancashire to teachers Jack and Eileen Kershaw, Andy has spent over four decades as one of the most distinctive voices in British broadcasting. He has resided in Todmorden, West Yorkshire, since 2013.