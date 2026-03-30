Andy Muschietti, James Gunn announce hunt for new Batman lead

Batman director Andy Muschietti has spoken about the rumoured casting of the upcoming DCU movie under James Gunn’s ownership.

The DC movie titled ” Brave and the Bold haven’t casted their lead star yet. However, fans have been gossiping online regarding the new Batman.

Some of the names that are circulating on social media for the potential casting include Alan Ritchson, Jonathan Bailey, Jensen Ackles and many more.

The Flash director has finally addressed the fan casting, saying that people can keep guessing. Who knows, Andy might take fans’ suggestions.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, The Flash director questioned himself, “Do I have ideas about actors to play Batman?”

While responding to his own question, he added, “Absolutely, I do. I have guys I like. I have guys that are at the top of the list, just like I had people that were at the top of the list for Superman.” Andy further said, “People can guess, and maybe they’ll be right about certain things.”

Meanwhile, his sister Barbara, who will be working as producer on the project, expressed that she is loving the curiosity and interest people have in this film.

“I love our people, love our audiences, but in the end, you know, I think that the one thing that we get to do is to pick our cast”, said Barbara.