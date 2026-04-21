Aneet Padda shares emotional tribute note to loved one

Saiyaraa actress Aneet Padda shared a heartbreaking personal update on Tuesday, announcing the loss of her grandfather.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the Indian actress bid an emotional farewell to her “Dadu” with a deeply moving tribute. On April 21, Aneet penned a heart-touching note paying homage to his memory, writing: “The only love of my life. You were drifting away, but you didn’t forget Makhan. You held on to love, even when you couldn’t hold on to memory.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneet Padda (@aneetpadda_)

The 23-year-old further promised to honor her grandfather’s legacy throughout her life, adding, “I will hold on to both. I will carry all our years together. I will be a good person. I will carry your jokes and repeat them every chance I get.” Aneet Padda additionally pledged to carry her light and kindness into every room she enters.

Concluding her post, she wrote: “I will carry your love; you taught me the purest, most unconditional kind. I love you. I love you. I love you, Dadu. I love you so much. Always, beyond what time can hold.”

On the professional front, Aneet Padda recently rose to prominence following her debut in Saiyaraa alongside her rumored partner, Ahan Panday. The Mohit Suri-directed romantic drama was released last year on July 18.