ANF arrests international drug-supplying gang in Lahore

LAHORE: In a significant operation on Monday, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) successfully apprehended the largest drug-supplying gang from Jordan, ARY News reported.

The gang, operating in the provincial capital of Lahore, was reportedly involved in trafficking narcotics from multiple countries including Mexico and Canada.

The ANF revealed that the crackdown led to the arrest of 5 core members of the gang along with 9 accomplices, who were apprehended from Phase 6. During the operation, law enforcement seized drugs worth millions of rupees from Mohammad Ayub, a prominent figure within the gang.

Investigations have uncovered the gang’s modus operandi, which involved smuggling drugs disguised as chocolate and toffee through courier services. Additionally, it has been revealed that the accused maintained contact with suppliers in Pakistan using fake identities, further complicating efforts to curb their illicit activities.

The successful operation represents a significant blow to the drug trade network operating within the region, underscoring the determination of law enforcement agencies to combat the scourge of narcotics trafficking. Authorities have vowed to continue their efforts to dismantle such criminal networks and ensure the safety and security of the community.