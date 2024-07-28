web analytics
ANF arrests six accused in operations across Pakistan 

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across Pakistan managed to recover 574 kg drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that 1.6 kg ice was recovered from two parcels booked for France and Saudi Arabia at a courier office in Lahore. 56 heroin filled capsules were recovered from the stomach of a Jeddah-bound passenger arrested at Peshawar Airport.

273.6 kg hashish, 85 kg heroin, 68.4 kg opium and 1.5 kg ice were recovered from a vehicle intercepted at Chungi No 26, Islamabad and two suspects were arrested.

64 kg hashish and 19.2 kg opium were recovered from a vehicle near Ring Road Peshawar and an accused was arrested during the operation.

The spokesman further informed that 60 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted on Khanewal Road Multan while two accused were arrested.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.

