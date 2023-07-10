ANF arrests suspect, seizes 10 kg of hashish in Karachi

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) apprehended a suspect, transporting 10 kilograms of Hashish in a rickshaw near Bilawal Chowrangi Clifton, Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the ANF continues its crackdown against drug trafficking, resulting in the arrest of seven individuals involved in the smuggling of a substantial quantity of narcotics.

ANF Operations:

In another operation near Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town, Karachi, a suspect was arrested while attempting to transport 1.7 kg of ice and 2 kg of heroin in a vehicle.

According to ANF spokesperson, a suspect near Kohna Road in Rawalpindi was found in possession of 1 kg of heroin.

In Khairpur, near Shikarpur Road, another resident was apprehended with 2 kilograms of heroin, while a resident of Quetta was taken into custody.

ANF also intercepted a passenger bound for Bahrain at Peshawar Airport, recovering a total of 101 heroin and ice-filled capsules from the suspect’s abdomen.

On G.T. Road in Gujranwala, a motorist was apprehended with 1.8 kg of heroin. In Kot Lakhpat, Lahore, a parcel containing clothing was intercepted at a courier office, revealing 33 grams of heroin hidden within the fabric. The parcel was intended to be sent to Greece.

ANF officials reported the arrest of a suspect at Multan Airport, who was planning to travel to Sharjah. The suspect was found in possession of a capsule filled with heroin. Cases have been registered against all individuals under the Control of Narcotics Substances Act.