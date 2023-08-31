ANF arrests three suspects, seize 37kg of drugs

KARACHI: Anti-Narcotics Forces (ANF) initiated a nationwide crackdown against drug smuggling, apprehending three suspects and seizing 37 kilograms of narcotics during five different operations, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In Rawalpindi, the authorities successfully seized a 25-gram parcel – containing heroin – which was sent from the UK, while in Hyderabad, a parcel was recovered from a courier office containing 10 kilograms of hashish.

The ANF spokesperson revealed that the hashish recovered from Hyderabad was concealed in water cooler and hotpot and were being smuggled from Peshawar.

In another operation, a total of 17 kilograms of opium was recovered, hidden in secret compartments of vehicles near Peshawar. During the operation two suspects involved in drug trafficking have been detained.

In Peshawar, the ANF officials conducted an operation and seized a total of 450 grams of crystal methamphetamine – locally known as ice – from a local resident near Charsadda Road.

Meanwhile, in Zakha Khel, Khyber Agency, a total of nine kilograms of hashish were recovered during an anti-smuggling operation, and cases have been filed against the suspects under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

The cases have been registered against the accused arrested suspects under anti-drug act, meanwhile an investigations against the arrested individual has been launched.