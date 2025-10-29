ANF busts network using drones for cross-border drugs trafficking

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has dismantled a highly organized drug smuggling network that was using drones for cross-border narcotics trafficking, an ANF Headquarters spokesman said on Wednesday.

Acting on credible intelligence, ANF teams intercepted a vehicle near Bhedian Kalan Road in Kasur and arrested two suspects. A thorough search led to the recovery of 9 kilograms of heroin, a quadcopter drone, and related equipment. The narcotics had been expertly concealed in hidden compartments within the vehicle and the suspects’ personal belongings.

Following the arrests, the ANF launched a backtracking operation that led to the discovery of an illegal drone assembly and manufacturing facility named “Robotics” in Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore.

During the raid, multiple advanced drone systems were recovered, including hexcopters, quadcopters, fixed-wing hybrid VTOLs, and drone remotes.

A relative of the company owner who was serving as the Head of Finance was also arrested on the spot.

The suspects were operating the facility without any legal authorization or license. Preliminary investigations revealed that the drones were being assembled and maintained for a drug trafficking organization (DTO) to facilitate cross-border smuggling of narcotics.

Authorities described the growing use of technology in drug trafficking as an alarming trend, noting that smugglers are increasingly deploying drones to evade border surveillance and distribute dangerous substances such as heroin — particularly targeting the youth.

The ANF reaffirmed its determination to combat the misuse of technology in illicit activities and reiterated its commitment to ensuring a drug-free and secure Pakistan.