ANF busts online drug trafficking network, arrests 11 in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has successfully busted a drug trafficking network operating through online apps, leading to the arrest of 11 individuals, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the ANF spokesperson, a total of 11 culprits were arrested, while at least 33 ready-to-deliver drug parcels have been recovered from the arrested individuals.

The ANF spokesperson stated that the recovered drugs included 53 kg of hashish, 1.6 kg of ice [Crystal methamphetamine], and 1.2 kg of opium.

The investigation revealed that the network of the gang involved in drug smuggling through online applications is spread across all four provinces.

The ANF authorities further revealed that the arrested gang had registered their companies on online shopping platforms and were supplying drugs to their consumers.

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway to nab their accomplice.

On Dec 22, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) claimed to have busted a gang involved in peddling drugs, including ice, in educational institutions in the federal capital.

As per details, the ANF intelligence wing carried out a raid in Islamabad’s sector G-9 and arrested three suspects, including a Quetta police official Amjad Khan.

One kilogramme of heroine and ice each and 18 kilogramme of hashish were recovered from their possession.

Ice (crystal methamphetamine), also known as crystal, crystal meth or d-meth, is a powder or crystals that are usually snorted, injected or smoked by drug addicts.