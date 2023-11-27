ANF confiscate 420 kg of narcotics, arrests five suspected smugglers

In a bid to control drug smuggling, Anti Narcotic Forces (ANF) conducted various operations across the country, resulting in the confiscation of over 420 kilograms of illicit drugs, leading to the arrest of five individuals involved in narcotics trafficking, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, in Rawalpindi, a significant interception occurred at a courier office where 800 grams of methamphetamine, commonly known as “ice,” were discovered which was concealed in a parcel booked to deliver in Bahrain.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in Islamabad apprehended a suspect in Bhara Kahu with 100 drug tablets, in Multan the ANF authorities seized 24 kilograms of hashish from a vehicle, leading to the arrest of two individuals.

A successful operation on the Super Highway in Karachi resulted in the arrest of a suspect after 25 kilograms and 200 grams of hashish were found concealed in a car.

In Peshawar, near the PDA Motorway, another vehicle was intercepted, yielding 15 kilograms and 600 grams of hashish. The individuals responsible for transporting the illegal substances were promptly arrested.

In the Bunistan area of Panjgur, the ANF discovered 75 kilograms of methamphetamine in an abandoned vehicle, meanwhile, in Qila Abdullah, authorities recovered a staggering 279 kilograms and 200 grams of hashish from a residential property.

The ANF officials filed the cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act against the arrested accused.